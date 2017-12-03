Police: man charged with assault after disturbance inside Walmart

By Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – One man faces charges after he reportedly yelled threats and threw merchandise inside a Walmart, according to the Carlisle Police Department.

Police say they responded around 6 p.m. Saturday to reports of an unruly customer inside the Carlisle Walmart Super Center.

A police report reveals Frederick Vallot Jr. is accused of yelling threats, obscenities and throwing merchandise at his girlfriend.

She was struck, but was not injured, according to police.

Walmart management escorted Vallot Jr. out of the store and was later taken into custody by police.

Carlisle Police Department report that he faces assault, harassment and disorderly conduct charges.

