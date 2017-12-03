Pennsylvania case takes new approach to redistricting rules

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A group of Democratic voters from Pennsylvania is trying a new argument in a push to have the state’s congressional maps redrawn.

They want a panel of judges to rule that the districts cannot be created to favor one political party.

The case is scheduled for trial in Philadelphia this week.

Democrats across the country have been suing over congressional districts. In Pennsylvania, they argue that it’s not right Republicans have consistently controlled 13 of the state’s 18 seats even though nearly half the congressional votes are for Democrats.

The U.S. Supreme Court is already considering a case from Wisconsin.

But there’s a key difference. That lawsuit argues that lawmakers went too far in favoring Republicans. The Pennsylvania suit claims they should not do so at all.

