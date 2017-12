CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Carlisle.

Hundreds of nativity scenes from all over the world were on display this weekend.

The festival was held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Members of the community were invited to share their personal nativity scenes.

