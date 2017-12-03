Car crash causes power outage in Lancaster

By Published: Updated:
Credit: LT. Greg Leaman, Lancaster Township Fire Department

Car crashes into utility poles

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – 500 people lost power this morning after a car crash brought down utility poles, according to the Lancaster Township Fire Department.

According to information from the fire department, a car crashed through three utility poles around 2:30 in the morning before hitting a tree on 1200 Marietta Ave.

PPL technicians responded to the scene.

The driver was not at the scene, according to the Lancaster Township Fire Department.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s