Car crash causes power outage in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – 500 people lost power this morning after a car crash brought down utility poles, according to the Lancaster Township Fire Department.

According to information from the fire department, a car crashed through three utility poles around 2:30 in the morning before hitting a tree on 1200 Marietta Ave.

PPL technicians responded to the scene.

The driver was not at the scene, according to the Lancaster Township Fire Department.

