HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Members of the community are united in rallying against hate.

The community organization Harrisburg Rising teamed up with racial justice activists from across the state for the “Rally Against White Supremacy” held on the steps of the state capitol Saturday.

Their message: hate groups are not welcome in Pennsylvania.

