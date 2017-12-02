Trump gets glimpse of New York protesters

NEW YORK (AP) – Protesters are making their voices heard in New York City as President Donald Trump visits for political fundraisers.

Outside his first event, several hundred protesters stood behind barricades along 42nd Street. His motorcade ducked into a side street so he saw some of the action but not most of it. Chants of “Donald Trump is going to jail” rang out.

Signs read: “Tax the rich, not working people” and “New York hates Trump.”

The protests come as the president takes a victory lap at a New York City fundraiser, praising the Senate’s passage of a sweeping tax overhaul.

The president is noting that Republicans had enough support to pass the bill without needing Vice President Mike Pence. He says the fact that no Democrats voted for the bill will “cost them very big” in the next election.

Trump is raising $6 million during a series of political fundraisers in New York on Saturday.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.