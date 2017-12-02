Middletown heads to state football finals

The Middletown Blue Raiders had an impressive 49-7 win over Conwell-Egan Saturday afternoon and will return to the state 3A championship for a second straight year. Middletown (14-0) will play District 7 champion Quaker Valley (13-1) at Hershey Park stadium next Saturday at noon for the PIAA state championship.

Manheim Township facing one of the best teams in the state, lost in the 6A semi-finals to Pine Richland 28-7 on Saturday. That means just one Mid-State team has reached the state football finals this season.