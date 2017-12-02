Man uses knife to rob Dollar General store

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township Police are looking for a man they say used a knife to rob a store Thursday night.

The suspect walked into the Dollar General on Eisenhower Boulevard around 9 p.m. with a knife, and threatened customers and employees.

The suspect demanded money from the register. He then ran away with an unknown amount of cash.

The man was wearing a partial mask to cover his face.

Anyone with information should contact police.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.