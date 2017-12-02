Man uses knife to rob Dollar General store

By Published:

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township Police are looking for a man they say used a knife to rob a store Thursday night.

The suspect walked into the Dollar General on Eisenhower Boulevard around 9 p.m. with a knife, and threatened customers and employees.

The suspect demanded money from the register. He then ran away with an unknown amount of cash.

The man was wearing a partial mask to cover his face.

Anyone with information should contact police.

