House GOP unveils plan to avert government shutdown

Andrew Taylor Published:
In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, the Capitol is seen in Washington. Senators are launching hearings to help Republicans and Democrats decide if they can forge a modest agreement to shore up the nation’s individual insurance markets. The effort will show whether divided Republicans are ready to pivot from trying to obliterate the Obama health care law to helping it survive, and if both parties can overcome lingering raw feelings over that battle. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House GOP leaders have unveiled a plan to avert a government shutdown next weekend and keep the government open through Dec. 22.

The measure released on Saturday would buy time for bipartisan talks on a bigger budget agreement that would give both the Pentagon and government agencies significant relief from a pending budget freeze.

The move comes despite opposition from some GOP conservatives who think they’re being set up for a pre-Christmas deal they won’t like.

House Democrats say they won’t vote for the legislation without protections for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

Talks on a budget agreement are likely to restart next week after a setback on Tuesday when top Democrats pulled out of a meeting with President Donald Trump after he attacked them on Twitter.

