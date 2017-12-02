UPDATE: Driver involved in crash that shut down I-83 charged

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) – The driver of a tanker truck crashed on Interstate 83 in York County, shutting down a portion of the interstate for several hours on Saturday, has been charged.

Charles Hopson, 77, was charged with Careless Driving and Failure to Drive on Roadways Laned for Traffic.

Hopson was driving a tanker truck north on Interstate 83, near exit 8 in Springfield Township, when he hit the end of a guide rail on the exit 8 off ramp, according to state police.

They say the tank overturned and detached, blocking both northbound lanes.

State police confirm the tanker truck was carrying liquid oxygen, which was leaking when they arrived on scene.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene around 6 a.m. according to dispatch.

The 77 year-old driver was taken to York County Hospital for what state police call a suspected minor injury.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.