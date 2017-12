SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) – All lanes northbound and southbound are closed on Interstate 83 near exit 8 due to a tractor trailer accident, according to dispatch.

Dispatch reports that the tractor trailer was carrying nitrogen.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene around 6 a.m. according to dispatch.

It is not yet clear how long the road will be closed.

