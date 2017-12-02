Grower eyes Mount Joy for medical marijuana facility

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – A grower is eyeing Mount Joy for a medical marijuana facility.

Andrew Dodge a managing partner with Harvest Labs told ABC 27 News they are interested looking to build the $8-million to $10-million dollar on South Barbara Street.

“We’ll be growing medical cannabis,” he said. “We’ll be refining it down into the different products that are applicable by law.”

Dodge, a Lancaster County businessman, is working with partners in Philadelphia. They are hoping to cash in under the state’s medical marijuana program that allows growers to work with medical schools for research.

“On the state level we have to allow regulations for section 20 of the law to come out,” Dodge explained. “Once they are out we’ll file an application with the state in our partnership with Temple University.”

Dodge and his team just presented a plan to Mount Joy Borough officials this week. In part of that plan they said the facility could bring close to 100 jobs.

Dodge told ABC 27 News that they still need state approval before they can submit the proper paper for the land.

Mount Joy Borough Manager, Samuel Sulkosky said it already has his blessing. He said that it would bring in tax revenue.

“I can’t really think of a negative,” Sulkosky said. “Of course if you asked me five years ago about having a medical marijuana facility I would have told you, you are nuts.”

Dodge said he also chose Mount Joy because of the Amtrak station in the borough and the price of the cost to develop the land.

