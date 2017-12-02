Fire commissioner urges importance of home sprinklers

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner and local firefighters are making a push to require all new homes be built with sprinkler systems.

A federal law required it, but was voted down by the legislature in 2011.

The state fire commissioner says new homes need sprinkler systems, saying the material used to build new homes burns easily.

Firefighters say sprinklers help and often extinguish a fire completely — saving lives and homes.

Building associations have fought against requiring sprinkler systems in new homes, saying it will push up the price of homes.

Fire officials are working with builders and insurance companies to show them the importance of sprinklers.

