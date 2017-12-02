Driver hurt after crashing into Harrisburg fire engine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A driver was hurt Saturday evening after crashing into Harrisburg’s new fire engine, which was responding to a different crash at the time.

Dispatchers say just after 5:45 pm, a minivan hit the fire engine South 25th and Market Streets. Dispatchers said they did not know the severity of the driver’s injuries.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said no emergency responders were hurt. Enterline said the engine that was hit was Harrisburg’s brand-new Wagon 4, which runs from Station 2 in Allison Hill.

The engine was towed from the scene.

