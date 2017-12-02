Carlisle YWCA promotes treatment for victims of sexual violence

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – YWCA of Carlisle has a program that supports victims of sexual assault and harassment.

The Shoe Project is an awareness effort that points out that victims come from all backgrounds.

YWCA of Carlisle Executive Director Robin Scaer says that treatment is a process.

“You can get into counseling or a support group you can start the self care needed to process

your trauma and move forward.”

One of the strongest supporters is literally fighting to help raise awareness.

Kickboxer and MMA fighter Travis Quirin will spar for eight straight hours this weekend to raise money for counseling efforts.

