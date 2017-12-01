Val’s Kids: Eric

Eric is on a mission to find his forever family. Eric loves to bake, so he spent some time at Chocolate World in Hershey where decorated cupcakes and checked out the baking area where the sweet treats are made. Eric is looking forward to attending culinary school. Eric’s spent years in foster care, since he was five years old. Eric hasn’t lost hope of finding a forever family. “I’m good at art, cooking on the grill. I get along great with people.” Eric said.

“Ideally, a two parent male female traditional family, strong male role models but we will consider all families, Marian Kolcun, child specific recruiter said. Eric loves to read, his favorite book series, The Hunger Games. Eric also enjoys sports, especially hockey.