UGI drops rates starting today

By Published:

Starting Friday, UGI will charge less for natural gas.

The average bill will drop 2.5 percent. That means if your bill was $73 a month, it will now be $71.

UGI’s costs dropped, and the company is required to pass the savings onto its customers.

UGI officials said they’re pleased to make the announcement as we move into the winter season.

Despite the decrease, UGI recommends customers sign up for the free budget billing program if they are having a tough time paying their bill. This spreads your bill out evenly over a year.

