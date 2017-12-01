Titanic cruises back into theaters on 20th anniversary

The biggest movie opening this weekend at the box office is 20 years old.

Titanic is back in theaters, for one week, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its release.

You can catch it in re-mastered 2D or 3D, which is sure to add to its $2.1 billion dollar global box office total.

It’s the second highest-grossing movie of all time behind Avatar.

It will play in about 100 theaters across the country. The only theater in Pa. that will show Titanic is in Bensalem outside of Philadelphia.

No other movie will open nationwide this weekend.