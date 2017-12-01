Titanic cruises back into theaters on 20th anniversary

WINSLET DICAPRIO CAMERON
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 1998, file photo, Director James Cameron, center, poses with Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio after winning the awards for Best Dramatic Motion Picture and Best Director for the film "Titanic" at the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Twenty years after DiCaprio and Winslet fell in love on that doomed ship, “Titanic” is sailing back into theaters for one week. Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, that the Cameron film will be shown in re-mastered Dolby Vision at select AMC locations nationwide starting Dec. 1. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The biggest movie opening this weekend at the box office is 20 years old.

Titanic is back in theaters, for one week, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its release.

You can catch it in re-mastered 2D or 3D, which is sure to add to its $2.1 billion dollar global box office total.

It’s the second highest-grossing movie of all time behind Avatar.

It will play in about 100 theaters across the country. The only theater in Pa. that will show Titanic is in Bensalem outside of Philadelphia.

No other movie will open nationwide this weekend.

