Taps controversy ends, Glen Rock native moves veteran tribute to park

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) The controversy over the playing of a recording of taps is now over.

Joshua Corney, an active duty naval officer, played the 57 second song every night just before 8 p.m. on a load speaker in his backyard.

Neighbors complained and it sparked a dispute and legal battle that dragged on for two years.

Corney received some support but also was threatened.

The bough council and Corney recently came up with a compromise. He can play taps at a low volume so he can hear it and the song can played publicly at Glen Rock Park

Corney played the song publicly at his home for the last time Thursday night.

He said he is now focused on raising money for a permament memorial.