Suspect facing charges after police-involved shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office is charging a man with aggravated assault after a police-involved shooting early Friday morning.

Tanel Woodward was shot by police after ramming a police cruiser and driving toward an officer during a traffic stop at 19th and Derry Streets.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, three officers in two separate cruisers initiated a traffic stop for a minivan at a red light at 19th and Derry Streets around 3:30 a.m. Friday. When the officers approached the minivan, Woodward, the driver, backed the van into the police car behind him, the drove toward an officer. An officer fired his service weapon and one shot went through the windshield. Woodward was shot in the shoulder.

Woodward fled the scene but showed up at a local hospital later Friday morning for treatment. He is expected to be released sometime Friday.

Woodward faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, escape, and fleeing and eluding police.

Anyone with information about this asked to call the District Attorney’s Office or leave an anonymous tip on at crimewatchpa.com.

