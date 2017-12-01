UPDATED: Police say they fired shot as suspect fled, hit police cruiser

UPDATE:

Police have confirmed that this incident began as a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. at 19th and Derry Streets. They said the suspect tried to leave an ended up hitting a Harrisburg police car.

An officer fired a shot as a result of that. It’s believed the suspect’s car was full of people. The driver fled. It’s unclear if anyone was struck by the officer’s bullet.

The car involved was later found at a different location.

Two Harrisburg police officers suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The scene is now clear.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

A shooting investigation has shut down an intersection in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg.

Police were called to 19th and Derry Streets early Friday morning. The area was then blocked off with police tape while investigators worked the crime scene. That is near the city’s Scott School.

Police were also seen further up 19th Street. It’s unclear exactly what happened.

The Dauphin County district attorney’s office is on the scene.

The Harrisburg School District has once again delayed the start of classes in three schools, including the Scott, Rowland and Melrose schools. The two-hour delay had been cancelled but is now back in effect.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 on-air and online for updates.