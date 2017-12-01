Pleasant weekend on tap

A few showers last night from a passing frontal system are making for a damp start this morning. It will be foggy in spots with damp roadways to start the day but the sun will come out and make for a very pleasant Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures around 50 degrees. There could be a cool breeze at times from the northwest, but nothing significant. Tonight will be pleasant and calm with lows around 30 degrees.

The weekend looks sunny and quiet with highs again ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow will bring a few passing clouds at times, but overall it will be very nice. Sunday should be slightly warmer than Saturday as mild air begins to approach from the southwest. This mild air gives our temperatures next week an early boost before a big chill arrives. Before that chill, both Monday and Tuesday look mild with highs in the 50s. Rain arrives with a long cold front on Tuesday and could linger into Wednesday of next week.

This large north to south cold front barrels through the eastern half of the United States by Wednesday and it brings with it a lot of cold air originating from the Arctic. Expect a large drop in temperatures during the day and night by the middle of next week. The pattern also shows signs of staying power, meaning we could be dealing with a long stretch of colder days starting the middle of next week. Highs in the 30s and 40s will be common with bouts of wind mixed in at times. We will also have to keep a lookout for wintry precipitation with the cold air settling in across the Commonwealth and U.S. east coast. Stay tuned!