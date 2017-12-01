PennDOT closing 13th Street exit on southbound I-83 Sunday

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is closing the 13th Street exit on southbound I-83 on Sunday to make repairs to the deck of the John Harris Bridge near the 13th Street exit.

PennDOT will close that exit as well as the right and center southbound lanes of I-83 from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

During the ramp closure, there will be a detour directing drivers to use Exit 43 for 2nd Street to Paxton Street to 13th Street.

Drivers should anticipate delays or be prepared with an alternate route.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s