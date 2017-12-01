PennDOT closing 13th Street exit on southbound I-83 Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is closing the 13th Street exit on southbound I-83 on Sunday to make repairs to the deck of the John Harris Bridge near the 13th Street exit.

PennDOT will close that exit as well as the right and center southbound lanes of I-83 from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

During the ramp closure, there will be a detour directing drivers to use Exit 43 for 2nd Street to Paxton Street to 13th Street.

Drivers should anticipate delays or be prepared with an alternate route.

