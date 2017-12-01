Mid-State football teams fall short in PIAA semi-finals

Steel-High and Manheim Central both fell short in their respective bids to reach the PIAA State football finals on Friday night. Steel-High lost to Homer Center 20-14 in the 1A Semi-Finals. Gateway kicked a field goal with 10 seconds left to beat Manheim Central 31-28 in the 5A semi-final matchup

Saturday afternoon two more mid-state teams play for a spot in the finals. Middletown will face Conwell-Egan in the 3A semi-finals in West Chester at 1pm Saturday, while Manheim Township faces Pine Richland in the 6A semi-finals Saturday at 1pm in Altoona.