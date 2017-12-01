Mid-State football teams fall short in PIAA semi-finals

By Published:

Steel-High and Manheim Central both fell short in their respective bids to reach the PIAA State football finals on Friday night.   Steel-High lost to Homer Center 20-14 in the 1A Semi-Finals.    Gateway kicked a field goal with 10 seconds left to beat Manheim Central 31-28 in the 5A semi-final matchup

Saturday afternoon two more mid-state teams play for a spot in the finals.   Middletown will face Conwell-Egan in the 3A semi-finals in West Chester at 1pm Saturday, while Manheim Township faces Pine Richland in the 6A semi-finals Saturday at 1pm in Altoona.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s