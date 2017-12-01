Man to attempt world record to shine light on sexual abuse

A Camp Hill man is hoping to set a world record on Saturday for the most consecutive boxing rounds sparred in kickboxing. It’s expected to take Travis Quirin about eight hours to complete.

Quirin has a personal motivation in his quest. He is hoping to shine a light on sexual abuse. “Kickboxing for Compassion” will raise money for sexual assault victims. The event is at the Carlisle YWCA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is an open house style format and tickets are not needed. Donations are welcome. Quirin has a goal of $10,000.

When Quirin was six-years-old, he and his brother were lured into a basement by a stranger and assaulted.

Good Day PA correspondent Patrick Andrews will take an in-depth look at Quirin’s mission and journey today at 12:30 p.m. on abc27. Andrews and Quirin appeared on Daybreak Friday morning to offer a preview.

