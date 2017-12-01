Cumberland County board of judges picks Judge Skip Ebert for District Attorney

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Board of Judges picked Judge M.L. “Skip” Ebert to finish the District Attorney term recently vacated by David Freed.

David Freed left the District Attorney’s Office in November to take a position as United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Ebert, as a candidate for the position, did not participate in the deliberations or decision of the board. Since Ebert is currently a common pleas judge in Cumberland County, Matthew P. Smith will be Acting District Attorney until Ebert can take on the role.

Ebert was the Cumberland County District Attorney from 1995-2005.

