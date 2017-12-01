Creature Feature: Insects of Hershey Gardens!

Today, Dr. Ray of Hershey Gardens joined us with three of his favorite insects– a Viatnamese Walking Stick, Malasian Walking Stick, and the Dead Leaf Praying Mantis! We’ll learn more about each species plus some upcoming events at Hershey Gardens!
