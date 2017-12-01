Conyers urged to quit; Franken probe begins

By Published:
John Conyers, Elijah Cummings
FILE -- In this file photo from Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., flanked by other top Democrats, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the top Democrat in the House, said today, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, that Conyers should resign, saying the accusations are "very credible." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) – As allegations of sexual misconduct against powerful lawmakers roil Congress, House Democrats are calling on Michigan congressman John Conyers to resign.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi characterizes the multiple accusations against Conyers as “serious, disappointing and very credible.” She says he should quit.

The allegations against Conyers include repeated propositions for sex, and retaliation against a former aide who rebuffed his advances. His lawyer, Arnold Reed, is rejecting the requests that Conyers leave the House. The lawmaker continues to profess his innocence.

In the Senate, such harsh judgment is being reserved for embattled Minnesota Sen. Al Franken. A Senate ethics panel is opening a preliminary inquiry into Franken’s actions.

Five women have accused the Democrat of misconduct. His spokesman says that Franken has never intentionally engaged in such conduct.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s