Camp Hill woman wins trip on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”

By Published:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) A local woman won a trip to Hawaii thanks to “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Janette from Camp Hill got a call for the morning wake up travel game Thursday morning.

She had to answer a question about Wednesday’s shot.

The question was what did ‘Star Wars’ actor John Boyega say he was doing for the holidays? Without hesitating, Janette answered he was going to spend some time with family in Nigeria.

Her correct answer meant she won a 7-day trip to Hawaii worth $10,000.

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday morning at 9 on abc27.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s