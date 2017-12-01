5 teens facing charges after Lancaster attempted robbery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) A group of teens is facing charges after police said they attempted to rob someone with a replica gun that the victim managed to take from them during the act.

The victim said he was approached by the teens in the area of North Plum and East Clay Streets Wednesday, November 29 around 7 p.m. He managed to disarm and detain one of the suspects while he called 911.

Police later found out the weapon used was a pellet gun that looked like a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol.

Police arrested five teens ranging in age from 13-17 years old. Two of the suspects are from Manheim Township. The other 3 are from Lancaster city.

All of the suspects had Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy to commit Robbery charges filed before Lancaster County Juvenile Probation.