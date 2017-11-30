Traditions of Hershey: A Better Choice

By Published:

Aging parents aren’t just limited to a nursing home.  Independent Living and Personal care for folks looking to downsize, socialize, or get assistance with activities of daily living is available!

Traditions of Hershey provides apartment-style living for seniors who are still active and engaged in life.  We offer services and amenities that are designed to enhance your independent lifestyle.  These services include the availability of two meals per day, weekly housekeeping, a flat linen service, local transportation to physician appointments,  group outings, and a full recreational calendar!

Explore every option before making such a big decision. Explore Traditions of Hershey!

