The Great Bake-Off is raising money for AKT Foundation

The Great Bake Off is a charity event to raise money for AKT Foundation, a brand new non-profit organization striving to improve the lives of those in the local community.

“We hope to convey that this is a fun, unique, and festive event for a great cause, in which your fans don’t want to miss. It’s four hours of all you can eat desserts, where guests vote on their favorites to decide who wins!” tells event organizer, Gwen Forlizzi.

Gwen brought a variety of contending desserts to the Good Day PA kitchen to inspire some additional competition! Learn more online or check out the video above.