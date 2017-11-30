Suspect in I-81 murder heading to trial

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A West Virginia man accused of a 2014 shooting death on Interstate 81 in Franklin County is going to trial.

John Wayne Strawser Jr., 40, is charged with a count of first-degree murder in the killing of Timothy “Asti” Davison.

District Attorney Matthew Fogal said the charge was bound over to trial during a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Davison, 28, of Poland, Maine, was fatally shot in the early morning of Jan. 4, 2014, while traveling north on the interstate near Greencastle, three miles north of the Maryland line.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.