Stray showers around this evening

Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds at times with high temperatures around 50 degrees. Much of the daylight hours will be dry, but an advancing front will trigger a few, stray showers this evening. The best chance to see a passing shower will be between 5-11pm. Not everybody will get wet tonight and most places will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Tonight will bring clearing skies after the showers pass through. Lows will drop into the upper 30s.

A northwest breeze develops in the wake of the front on Friday with more sunshine and seasonable temperatures for Friday afternoon. The weekend features lots of sunshine and more seasonable afternoons with generally light winds. Looking ahead to next week, a potential pattern change is on the way that will likely bring some rain on Tuesday followed by signs of colder air by Wednesday through the end of next week. The cold looks to stick around through mid December as well. Stay tuned!