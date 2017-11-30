State Police Corporal injured in shooting moved out of ICU

By Published:
Cpl. Seth J. Kelly (Pennsylvania State Police)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police Corporal Seth Kelly, who was shot several times during a November 7 traffic stop, is still recovering from his injuries.

Cpl. Kelly’s condition has improved and he has moved out of the ICU at St. Luke’s hospital, state police said Thursday in a Facebook post.

The Retired State Police Association of Pennsylvania organized a card drive for Cpl Kelly. Notes of encouragement or holiday wishes can be sent to:

Cards for Corporal Kelly
c/o PA State Police
654 Bangor Road
Nazareth, PA 18064

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s