State Police Corporal injured in shooting moved out of ICU

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police Corporal Seth Kelly, who was shot several times during a November 7 traffic stop, is still recovering from his injuries.

Cpl. Kelly’s condition has improved and he has moved out of the ICU at St. Luke’s hospital, state police said Thursday in a Facebook post.

The Retired State Police Association of Pennsylvania organized a card drive for Cpl Kelly. Notes of encouragement or holiday wishes can be sent to:

Cards for Corporal Kelly

c/o PA State Police

654 Bangor Road

Nazareth, PA 18064

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.