Overnight winter shelter opens in Harrisburg Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the temperature drops, hundreds of homeless people in the city of Harrisburg look for a warm place to stay.

There are more than 400 homeless people in Harrisburg. Downtown Daily Bread serves around 90 of them a day and has plans to provide overnight shelter for 30 to 40 this winter.

“You think things would be getting better and the numbers would be going down, but that is not the case,” said Anne Guenin of Downtown Daily Bread.

The change comes after the Bethesda Mission said it would have a limited number of beds this season.

“We think that we are going to get some people in here that are un-sheltered during the winter, but because they use our services during the day, we believe that they will come in here at night,” said Guenin.

For decades, the mission has been helping the homeless in Harrisburg with food, clothes, and counseling. It is extending hours to help even more people.

Downtown Daily Bread is opening an overnight winter shelter. It will operate from Dec. 1 to March 31, from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

