One killed in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed in a crash in Lancaster County Thursday morning, according to state police.

The four-vehicle crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Lincoln Highway East just west of Belmont Road in Paradise Township.

Police say a box truck failed to see a traffic stop and hit a Hyundai sedan, which caused the sedan to hit a tractor trailer. The tractor trailer then hit a pickup truck.

The driver of the Hyundai was killed.

Police have not released an identity of the victim yet.

