One employee seriously injured during fire at a lumber yard

UPPER LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One employee at a lumber yard in Upper Leacock Township suffered serious injuries after a fire in a storage building on Thursday morning.

Firefighters said the fire started around 8:30 at H.M Stauffer and Sons.

Cell phone video captured by Rebecca Souden showed a wall of flames.

“You could still see some of the structural pieces that were still intact at the time but you could tell they were deteriorating really fast,” she told ABC 27 News.

Deputy Chief Nelson Dagen with Upper Leacock Fire Company said the employee who was burned was the only person in the storage facility at the time the fire started.

Dagen told ABC 27 News the employee, who needed to be taken to burn center in Chester County, had to walk through flames in order to escape the building.

“I saw him and he was obviously in great distress,” Dagen said. “Everything from the belt up was all burned off of him. I was told some of the workers actually had to put the fire out on him.”

Despite windy conditions firefighters were able to contain the flames to one building, which is destroyed.

A number of employee cars were damaged because of the intense heat from the fire.

There was no immediate cause of the fire, but a fire marshal from the State Police was on scene investigating.

“I’ve been around for more than 50 years and this is the fourth major fire at Stauffer Lumber Yard that I’ve been to,” Dagen said.

Officials urged resident in Upper Leacock Township to conserve water because of the amount of water used in the fire.

Management from H.M. Stauffer and Sons gave ABC 27 News a statement that said they expect to resume normal business operations starting next week.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.