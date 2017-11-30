One injured in lumber yard fire

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One employee was taken to the hospital with burns after a blaze broke out at an Upper Leacock Township lumber yard Thursday morning.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a building used to store lumber, according to fire officials on scene.

Over 100 firefighters responded, and the fire marshall is on the scene investigating.

The building is a total loss.

The fire spread to some employee cars, fire officials said.

