Lancaster County man convicted of indecent assault

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Manheim man was convicted Tuesday of indecent assault of a child.

Judge Merrill Spahn, Jr. convicted Ronald Koleda, 63, for an incident that happened seven years ago in East Lampeter Township.

Kohleda molested a boy in 2010, when the boy was six years-old, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Spahn will sentence Kohleda after a background check is finished.

