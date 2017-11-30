Hometown Hero: No Shave November Success

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- On the last day of No Shave November, an update on the event raising awareness and money for non-profits.

Some local police departments relaxing dress codes allowing officers a little more freedom. Officers in Derry, Lower Paxton, and Swatara Townships taking part along with the City of Harrisburg. Derry and Lower Paxton Township police departments teamed up to support the The Joe Allegrini Children’s Hero Fund.

The fund honors Allegrini, an advocate for children, former resident of Derry Township and a detective for Lower Paxton Police Department. The fund raises awareness about child abuse and supports service for child abuse victims. Swatara Township is raising money to support Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The event is such a hit, some departments are allowing officers to extend No Shave November into mid December.