Join Susan of Higashi tonight for a Ladies’ Night event for signature martinis, hors d’oeuvres, holiday treat, and of course, some of the most dazzling and unique accessories central Pennsylvania has to offer!

In celebration of her collaboration with Georg Jensen, Susan brought an array of his products along to share with our audience—each of which will be featured at tonight’s event.

Things kick off at 5pm and last until 7:30pm at Higashi in the West Shore Farmer’s Market.