Harrisburg School board member responds to a call for her to resign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A newly-elected Harrisburg School board member is responding to a call for her to resign.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office wants Carry Fowler to resign.

She was convicted of theft in 2001. State law prohibits anyone who has been convicted of certain crimes to hold office.

Fowler, who was elected last month, is refusing to resign.

“My strength and what I have done in the community and with myself personally to rise up from difficulty is exactly what I plan to help our schools achieve,” Fowler said to abc27 News over the phone Wednesday. “The voters of Harrisburg believe in me and I believe in Harrisburg.”

The district attorney’s office will file a motion to have her removed the school board.

It could be months before a judge decides whether to remove her from the school board. So Fowler will be able to join the board on Monday.