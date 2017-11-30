Daybreak’s Holiday Home Cooking: Amanda Peterson makes festive appetizer

Daybreak’s Holiday Home Cooking series continued Thursday with Amanda Peterson making a festive holiday appetizer and a sweet treat.

You can find the recipes for Amanda’s veggie wreath and peppermint bark below and watch the videos to learn how to make them yourself.

If you have a recipe you would love to share with Daybreak viewers, enter our “Cooking with Daybreak” contest. Take your favorite original recipe and create a two minute or less video making it. We’ll accept entries next week, December 8-13. Viewers will vote for one winner. Voting will be open December 12-17. We will announce the winner on December 18 and that person will prepare their recipe live in the abc27 kitchen on December 21. Stay tuned for a link to enter the contest.

Veggie Wreath:

Ingredients

Cream cheese spread

2 cans (8 oz each) refrigerated crescent dinner rolls

2 cups broccoli florets, finely chopped

1/3 cup diced red bell pepper

Steps

1. Heat oven to 375°F.

2. Unroll both cans of dough. On ungreased large cookie sheet, arrange triangles, overlapping in wreath shape and leaving 4-inch round circle open in center. Crescent dough points may overlap edge of cookie sheet.

3. Spread cream cheese spread on dough to within 1 inch of points. In small bowl, mix broccoli and bell pepper; spoon onto widest part of dough. Pull end points of triangles over broccoli mixture and tuck under dough to form ring (filling will be visible).

4. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until deep golden brown. Cool 5 minutes. With broad spatula, carefully loosen wreath from cookie sheet; slide onto serving platter. Serve warm. Store in refrigerator.

Peppermint Bark:

Ingredients:

· 8 ounces high-quality melting dark chocolate

· 8 ounces high-quality melting white chocolate

· 2 teaspoons canola oil, divided

· 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

· 12 candy canes, crushed

· Wax Paper, Casserole Dish

Directions:

Lightly grease a 9×9 inch pan Line it with waxed paper; set aside.

Place the semi-sweet chocolate and 1 teaspoon of the canola oil in a medium glass bowl. Microwave on 50% power for 1 minute. Stir, ladle down the sides and continue microwaving at 50% until melted, about 3 minutes. Once the chocolate is melted, stir in 1/4 teaspoon of the peppermint extract.

Pour the melted chocolate on the prepared pan. Spread evenly over the bottom of the pan. Refrigerate until completely hardened, about 1 hour.

Place the white chocolate and remaining 1 teaspoon canola oil in the same medium glass bowl. Microwave exactly the same way you did the semi-sweet chocolate. Making sure not to over microwave. Make sure to stir and ladle down the sides every minute.

Once the chocolate is melted, stir in the remaining 1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract.

Pour the white chocolate directly over the semisweet chocolate layer; spread evenly.

Sprinkle the crushed candy over the top and gently press in.

Refrigerate until completely hardened. Remove from pan and break into small pieces.

Serve & Enjoy.