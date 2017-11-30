American Airlines glitch could impact flights at Harrisburg International Airport

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – American Airlines, the largest airline in the country, continues to address a scheduling glitch that has generated vacation time for pilots during the Christmas travel season.

The airline is working with union leaders to come up with a plan to make sure the flights are covered.

The biggest airports would feel the brunt of the problem. If there is no resolution, Harrisburg International Airport could see 30 flights to Charlotte, North Carolina impacted between Dec. 17 through the end of the year.

Scott Miller, the spokesperson for HIA, says there is reason for optimism.

“We still have three weeks to get this worked out,” said Miller. “I am very optimistic the airline and the union will come together and come up with a plan so that most, if not all of the flights, will be flown.”

American Airlines says they will continue efforts to resolve the problem.

A spokesperson says they have backup pilots and they are offering 150 percent of hourly pay to work those dates.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.