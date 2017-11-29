York Haven man pleads no contest in teen’s hit-run death

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York Haven man has been convicted in the hit-and-run death of a Northeastern High School student.

David Kent, Jr., 24, entered a plea of no contest, or nolo contendere, Wednesday to charges of accidents involving death, tampering with evidence, and careless driving in the April 23 crash that fatally injured 16-year-old Abigail Osborn.

Charges of failure to stop and failure to notify police were dropped.

Osborn, a cross-country enthusiast, was on a late-night run when she was struck in the 3400 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township. A passerby found her in the morning and she later died at a hospital.

According to charging documents, Kent told investigators he thought he hit a mailbox on his way home from a party.

Kent’s sentencing has been scheduled for January 30.

