LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A water main break has closed the 500 block of West Second Ave. between West Lemon St. & West Orange St. in Lititz.

Authorities say the closure will significantly impact traffic near the area of Warwick High School and Middle School.

There’s no word on when the road will reopen.

