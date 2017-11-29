Thousands, including Midstate police departments, pay last respects to Det. Sean Suiter

BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) – Family, friends, and colleagues of slain Baltimore City Police Detective Sean Suiter paid their final respects Wednesday at his funeral.

Suiter lived in Conewago Township, York County with his wife and five children. He was shot and killed while investigating a homicide in Baltimore with his own gun two weeks ago. The police commissioner says Suiter was scheduled to testify in a corruption probe of his fellow officers the next day.

Several Midstate police departments made the trip to Baltimore to remember Detective Suiter.

“He was killed in the line of duty, and we are paying our respects,” said Lt. Atah Akakpo-Martin, with the Harrisburg City Police Department.

“We found out he’s from York County,” said Deputy Daryl Harang, with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The York County Sheriff’s Office say Suiter’s death hits home.

“It puts it into perspective as to how dangerous the job can be and kind of knowing somebody in your own backyard who’s no longer with us,” Harang said.

Akakpo-Martin served on the honor guard at the funeral.

“Anytime any of our brothers and sisters in this profession are killed in the line of duty it’s important to pay our respects to honor them for service and sacrifice that they have made, so it’s important to come together,” Akakpo-Martin said.

A sea of police vehicles filled the lot at Mount Pleasant Church in Baltimore County, and several thousand people remembered the 18-year police veteran.

“I guess you can’t put into perspective how big the family can big. Officers call it the blue line family, and this just goes to show you,” Harang said.

“It hits close to home because it’s a constant reminder of the dangers of our profession,” Akakpo-Martin said. “It’s one of those things that is being taken for granted about how difficult the job is and how unexpected situations like this can turn.”

Suiter was laid to rest at a cemetery in the Timonium area. The reward for information leading to the arrest of his killer is up to $215,000.