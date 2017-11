HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are trying to identify a suspect in a series of arsons that took place last month.

The arsons took place on October 19 in the area of the 3400 to 3600 block of Walnut Street in Susquehanna Township.

Police say the male seen in a surveillance photo set fire to a car, trailer and damaged several other cars.

Anyone with information is asked to call Susquehanna Township police Detective Meir at 717-909-9246 or by email at smeier@susquehannatwp.com.