In “Portraits of White” singer/songwriter Frances Drost shares not only her talents and heartwarming original music, she also shares herself–her unique expressions of winter and of the holidays as rendered by her own experiences– and does so with uncompromising artistry as well as refreshing honesty.

We heard Frances first hand in a Studio Session. Hear her performance of “I Love Snow,” in the video above or listen to our full interview with her below.